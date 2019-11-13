Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 148.75% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million.

Shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other Cypress Energy Partners news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 5,000 shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,262 shares in the company, valued at $509,399.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

