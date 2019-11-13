D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HCP were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in HCP by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in HCP by 18.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCP by 29.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCP by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in HCP by 1.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCP alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Barclays upped their price target on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

HCP stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.65 million. HCP had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.