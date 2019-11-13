D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,313 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in General Dynamics by 1,282.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $185.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.66.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

