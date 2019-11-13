D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $722,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,064,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

