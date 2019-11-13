D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.70 Million Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,576 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,119 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 261.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $6,431,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.98. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $95.62 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,704. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Expedia Group to $142.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

