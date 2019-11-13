D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,000 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.