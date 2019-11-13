D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 24.5% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $609,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

STZ opened at $183.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

