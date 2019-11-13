DA Davidson Comments on Saul Centers Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – DA Davidson cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Saul Centers by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Saul Centers by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Saul Centers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 6,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $318,551.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

