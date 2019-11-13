Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 557.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 153,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

