Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.23. 2,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,568. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $123.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $395,833.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,263,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,677. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.