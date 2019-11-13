Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stag Industrial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.