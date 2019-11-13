Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,900 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,309,000 after buying an additional 1,031,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,996,000 after purchasing an additional 605,402 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,295,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 336,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after purchasing an additional 245,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. 3,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

