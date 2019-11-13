Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Verisign in the second quarter worth $224,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 6.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter valued at $1,536,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $185.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.52. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

