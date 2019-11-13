Dale L. Fuller Purchases 10,000 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Director Dale L. Fuller purchased 10,000 shares of COMSCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $75,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. COMSCORE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.33 million. COMSCORE’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on COMSCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

