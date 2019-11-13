Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Trading Up 2.2%

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.20 ($2.27) and last traded at A$3.19 ($2.26), approximately 502,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.12 ($2.21).

The company has a market capitalization of $528.13 million and a PE ratio of 29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.40.

Get Data#3 alerts:

In other Data#3 news, insider William Powell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.70), for a total value of A$240,300.00 ($170,425.53).

Data#3 Company Profile (ASX:DTL)

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.