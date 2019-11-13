David Lee King Sells 8,929 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $198,759.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at $138,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PRIM opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 226.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

