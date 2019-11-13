DCC plc (LON:DCC) Plans GBX 49.48 Dividend

DCC plc (LON:DCC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.48 ($0.65) per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,880 ($89.90). The company had a trading volume of 408,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,068.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,911.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,374 ($96.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,640 ($112.90) to GBX 8,312 ($108.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.10) to GBX 8,320 ($108.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,070.89 ($105.46).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

