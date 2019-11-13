Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 9,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $246,786.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,674 shares of company stock worth $1,268,531. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of WU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 3,936,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,519. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.