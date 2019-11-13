Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 63.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 153,772 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4,131.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 25.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,779,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 356,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.26%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

