Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,674. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.47.

AMGN traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,706. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.55. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.