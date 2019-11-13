Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider James M. Field Sells 12,637 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DE opened at $176.39 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

