Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.41, 19,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 22,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRGDF. National Bank Financial upgraded Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. GMP Securities cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

About Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

