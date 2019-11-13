Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.20

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €39.20 ($45.58) and last traded at €39.00 ($45.35), with a volume of 10147 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.35 ($44.59).

A number of brokerages have commented on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.94 million and a PE ratio of 31.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.64.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.