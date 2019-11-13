Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Position Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 919,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.35. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

