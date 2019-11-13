Diamondback Energy Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

