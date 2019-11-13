Digirad (DRAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DRAD opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digirad has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

