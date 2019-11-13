Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Financial Comparison

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Seacoast Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and First Seacoast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $231.23 million 3.07 $51.29 million $1.35 14.63 First Seacoast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 16.92% 6.84% 0.65% First Seacoast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

