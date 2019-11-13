Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Directview Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DIRV) fell 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.10, 55,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 19,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $220,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of -0.71.

Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Directview Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

