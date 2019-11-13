Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL)’s share price were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.40 and last traded at $63.40, approximately 1,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

