Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.65.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 32,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.