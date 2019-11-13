Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.56

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.56 and traded as high as $46.95. Dollarama shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 315,165 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.40.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.90.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$946.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$935.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$5,586,714.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,849.58. Also, Director John Assaly sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$1,442,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,272.08.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.