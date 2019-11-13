Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 310.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 132,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

D stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,873. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

