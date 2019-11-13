Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.96

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$51.96 ($36.85) and last traded at A$51.63 ($36.62), with a volume of 218427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$51.25 ($36.35).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is A$42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 38.13.

In other Domino’s Pizza Enterprises news, insider Jack Cowin acquired 23,050,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$47.96 ($34.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,105,524,329.36 ($784,059,808.06). Also, insider Donald Meij sold 43,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.79 ($33.89), for a total transaction of A$2,071,318.63 ($1,469,020.30).

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

