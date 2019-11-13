Dougherty & Co Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Dougherty & Co upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.56). Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $989,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,790 shares of company stock worth $12,433,812. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.