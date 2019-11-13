Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

