Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.

DS stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,706. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $265.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DS. ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.