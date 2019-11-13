Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 354,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 38,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSTC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,856. The company has a market cap of $371.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.