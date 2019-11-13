Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of AAON worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.95. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

