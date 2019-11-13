Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,939 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 149.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 147.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 54.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 971,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,704. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

