Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 246,571 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 246,571 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Badger Meter worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 84.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,016,000 after acquiring an additional 344,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 283.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 347,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 645.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 238,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $12,456,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $10,958,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 2,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

