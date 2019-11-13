Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,410,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,137,000 after acquiring an additional 267,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,766,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after purchasing an additional 719,437 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,266,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. 159,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,422. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

