Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,232 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $113,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 14,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.