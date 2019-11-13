Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of EML stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 6,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Eastern has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Eastern news, CEO August M. Vlak bought 3,717 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,066.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,516. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Scott bought 2,041 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $51,514.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

