Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. 715,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,411. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ebix has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ebix to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $668,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,526,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

