Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Down 6%

Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04), 1,521,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,040,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

About Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

