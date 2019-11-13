Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the September 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edap Tms by 168.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $607,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 million, a PE ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.