Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

EPC stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $839,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

