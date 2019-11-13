EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,222 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 20,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,728. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

