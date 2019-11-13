EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $271,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.98. 14,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,069. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.72. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $263.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,348 shares of company stock worth $1,005,270 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.