Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Posts Earnings Results

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

Shares of Electro-Sensors stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.26. Electro-Sensors has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.01.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

ELSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Electro-Sensors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Electro-Sensors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.